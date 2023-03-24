Top AEW champion sends a four-word message to Dominik Mysterio after his actions against Rey, Dominik responds

Dominik Mysterio is currently feuding with his father and WWE legend, Rey Mysterio. Amid the ongoing rivalry, AEW star Austin Gunn sent a message to the Judgment Day member.

Austin is the current AEW World Tag Team Champion along with his brother Colten Gunn. The duo defeated The Acclaimed to win the titles and are now feuding with FTR on AEW television.

Taking to Instagram, Austin reacted to a video posted by WWE that claimed that Dominik was tearing the Mysterio family apart. In reaction, Austin showed support to the WWE star with a four-word message.

"bro, I feel you."

Dominik was quick to respond:

"you get it."

Check out a screengrab of the exchange between Austin and Dominik:

Austin and Colten previously betrayed their father, the legendary Billy Gunn, over in AEW.

Billy was initially a part of The Gunn Club but has aligned himself with The Acclaimed. He even helped the team of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster in winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Austin Gunn recently admitted that he stays in touch with Dominik Mysterio

Austin Gunn recently admitted that he stays in touch with Dominik Mysterio during a recent interview with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast.

He also revealed that keeps in contact with other second-generation stars, including Brock Anderson. Austin said:

"I keep in contact with Dominik Mysterio,"Austin Gunn said. "I keep in contact with a lot of second generation from our own company, [like] Brock Anderson. You don’t ask them for advice, you don’t ask them, 'Hey, I know you’ve been here before.' It’s honestly like you just step back and see each one kind of growing into their own."

Meanwhile, Mysterio remains without a match for WrestleMania 39. Despite feuding with his father Rey for months, WWE is yet to book them in for a match.

