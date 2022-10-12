"He's getting some free passes" - Top AEW personality gives his honest opinion of Triple H's work in WWE

Triple H's work as the head of WWE's creative department has received a lot of praise from fans and critics alike. AEW commentator Jim Ross recently chimed in with his thoughts on Hunter's work so far.

It has been over two months since Triple H took over the reins of the company from Vince McMahon. The Game has since made several alterations to the weekly show and premium live events, and has also brought in several formerly released stars.

On a recent edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com, Jim Ross was asked for his opinion on Hunter's performance as Vince McMahon's replacement. Here's what he had to say:

"I think that he's doing fine. There's a reset in the deck and getting his players in positions he wants them to be in, so I think he's doing a good job. It's not an easy job, and it's a thankless job by and large, but he's getting some free passes because he's new, and I think he's the right guy for the job.” (H/T- wrestlingnews)

Jim Ross is not interested in returning to WWE under Triple H

Numerous former stars have returned to the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's leadership, as the company has once again established itself as the top place to work in the wrestling industry.

However, former voice of WWE Jim Ross has no such plans. During the Q&A session on his podcast, JR clarified that he plans to end his career with AEW.

"I'm a businessman, and I'm very happy to be in the business with the company that I'm doing it with. What would happen if I didn't have that job and somebody else wanted me to work for them, work with them, or what have you? I take a case-by-case scenario; but that's not something I'm looking at doing," said Ross. "I told Tony Khan this that I'd like to finish my career, my full-time career, at AEW."

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I told Tony Kahn this that I’d like to finish my career, my full time career, at AEW.



Maybe it’s coming in and doing a pay per view. Maybe it’s coming in at a specials like Battle of the Belts, or the pay per views.“



- Jim Ross

(via Grilling Jr) “I told Tony Kahn this that I’d like to finish my career, my full time career, at AEW.Maybe it’s coming in and doing a pay per view. Maybe it’s coming in at a specials like Battle of the Belts, or the pay per views.“- Jim Ross(via Grilling Jr) https://t.co/6tKmFSuvRk

Jim Ross is widely considered to be one of the greatest commentators of all time. He almost carried WWE commentary on his shoulders for nearly two decades before joining AEW in 2019.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes