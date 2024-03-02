Top AEW star to return after 5 years to help Cody Rhodes fight The Bloodline in major twist suggested by WWE personality

A top WWE personality predicted Cody Rhodes' fate at WrestleMania XL, suggesting a top AEW star could return to help him against The Bloodline.

The WWE personality in question is Peter Rosenberg, who predicted that Dustin Rhodes (FKA Goldust) would return to help his brother.

The American Nightmare will have another shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL as he won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. Meanwhile, The Rock challenged Rhodes and Seth Rollins to face him and The Tribal Chief in a tag team match on night one of The Show of Shows.

The Brahma Bull proposed a stipulation in which The Bloodline would be banned from ringside if he and Reigns lose the tag team match. Meanwhile, if Rock and Reigns win, Rhodes would have to fight the latter under Bloodline rules, meaning anything goes.

Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg predicted that Rock and Reigns would defeat Rhodes and Rollins in the potential tag team match, leading to The American Nightmare fighting under Bloodline rules the following night. He also suggested that Dustin Rhodes would return for the first time in five years to aid his brother against The Tribal Chief and his family. Dustin is currently under contract with AEW:

"I gotta tell you, I think Rock and Roman are winning on Saturday night. And I think we're getting Bloodline rules on Sunday night. And that's what I hope happens. Isn't that the more exciting piece. We get Bloodline rules, Cody has a chance to make things easier on himself, he fails, he comes up short on night one, don't you think that's the setup? And then somehow Tony Khan lets Dustin out of his contract and Goldust and some others come to help Cody and even the odds on WrestleMania Sunday?" Rosenberg said. [From 08:54 to 09:35]

Dustin Rhodes left WWE in 2019

Dustin Rhodes had multiple runs in the Stamford-based company as Goldust. His fifth and last one lasted for nearly six years. In April 2019, the 54-year-old left WWE after asking for his release.

Cody Rhodes' older brother held several titles in the promotion, including the Intercontinental Championship, Hardcore Title, and World Tag Team Championship. He also had two WWE Tag Team Title runs alongside The American Nightmare.

While it would make sense to see Dustin Rhodes come to the aid of his brother in his fierce battle against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, it would be a surprise if AEW let him appear on WWE TV.

