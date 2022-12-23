Top AEW star has unique proposition for WWE's Bayley; teases potential future collaboration

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood recently invited Bayley to have a drink with him.

It didn't take long for Dax Harwood to show up in AEW along with his tag team partner Cash Wheeler following their WWE exit. In a short span of time, they became one of the most acclaimed tag teams in the world and even won the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Since then, they haven't looked back and have gone on to win tag titles in almost every major promotion. It's safe to say that they are well on their way to becoming one of the greatest teams of all time.

Now at 38 years of age, it's no surprise that Harwood is near the tail end of his career. Hence, he has decided to do what every wrestler does towards the end of their career. The former WWE star has decided to start is own podcast called "FTR with Dax Harwood" and announced the same on his Twitter.

"Family. Tequila. Rasslin," wrote Dax Harwood.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley wasted no time replying with a smiley emoji. Harwood then extended the offer to Bayley to drink tequila with him.

"You should be my guest!! Not on the podcast. Just a guest to drink tequila with me!"

Bayley recently sent a message to Cash Wheeler

Dax Harwood isn't the first AEW star Bayley has reached out to.

FTR recently teamed up with Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and Nick Aldis in what was advertised as Ricky's last match.

Following the match, the Role Model took to Twitter to praise Cash Wheeler and FTR for the match. She tweeted:

"@CashWheelerFTR Proud of my boys"

Many fans will be pleased to hear that Dax has started a new podcast. It will be interesting to see who will be the very first guest on the show.

Who do you think should be Harwood's first guest on his podcast? Sound off in the comments section.

