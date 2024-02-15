Top babyface needs to attack Triple H before WrestleMania 40, says ex-General Manager (Exclusive)

All eyes will be on Triple H heading into WrestleMania season in what will be his second WrestleMania as WWE's Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative. A former General Manager believes that The Game needs to be attacked by a top babyface.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked WWE Hall of Famer and SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long about The Rock's heel turn and the Road to WrestleMania.

Long stated that WWE's current approach to the storyline is what's best for business and added that he would like to see Cody Rhodes attack Triple H without too much physicality.

"What they're doing now, that's best for business. I was thinking, this is what I would do, with the position they've got Cody [Rhodes] in, with the way fans are reacting to what's being done now, brother, I'd have Cody and I'd have him attack Hunter. I'd have him jump at Hunter first and let him know 'You're the cause of this'. Blame it on him, he's the guy in charge. Not a whole lot of physicality, but you corner him and you got him backed up against the wall, and your last words to Hunter, 'You better make this right if you want to keep working here.'" [10:04 - 10:53]

Admittedly, this wouldn't be the best thing to get Cody Rhodes cheered unless Triple H specifically made a move not favoring him. However, that hasn't happened yet, and The Game has been praised for his work in changing the WWE product.

Triple H ensured to reassert his authority one night after the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference, The Rock teased a heel turn by slapping Cody Rhodes - after which The Rock told The Game that he needed to fix this situation before he and Roman Reigns took matters into their own hands.

Just a night after his tense confrontation with The Rock backstage, Triple H ensured to reaffirm his authority and position in WWE, hinting at a power struggle.

With The Rock on the TKO Board, it's going to be interesting to see how this storyline ends up playing out.

