Top babyface on RAW turns heel and attacks Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley debuted on the WWE main roster less than a year ago and since then has won the WWE RAW Women's Championship, along with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Nikki A.S.H.

While Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships last September, they lost them to Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella on a November edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

"What is @WWENikkiASH thinking?! #WWERaw @RheaRipley_WWE." -- tweet from the official WWE Twitter account.

Since losing the tag championships, it's been a rocky road for Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. They have had multiple matches, both tag and singles, that have resulted in losses for them both.

Their relationship came to an abrupt end this week on RAW when Nikki A.S.H. turned on Ripley in a vicious attack. While it appeared that the two would split on amicable terms, after Nikki was posing for the crowd, she turned around and struck Ripley right in the throat.

What's next for Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.?

While many had expected Rhea Ripley to be the one to turn heel, it may come as a surprise that the A.S.H. was the one to make the turn. It'll be interesting to see if Nikki continues her superhero gimmick, or if she goes back to the crazed superstar she used to be when she was a part of Sanity in NXT.

It's highly unlikely we'll see a one-on-one match at the Royal Rumble between Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. However, one can expect some sort of encounter in the Royal Rumble itself before a one-on-one match takes place to end or enhance the feud.

"My workout buddy for today," Ripley wrote on Twitter before RAW.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE My workout buddy for today 🦸🏻‍♀️ My workout buddy for today 🦸🏻‍♀️👹 https://t.co/0LlGUpbcWY

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you prefer that it was Nikki A.S.H. that turned heel instead of Ripley? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Genci Papraniku