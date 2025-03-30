Top Bloodline member gets caught conspiring against WWE star Roman Reigns

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins signing the contract for their WrestleMania 41 bout. It was also announced that the Triple Threat match would headline the show, marking Punk’s first-ever main event at The Showcase of the Immortals. During the segment, The OG Bloodline's Paul Heyman was seen seemingly conspiring against Reigns.

All three stars in the match are top names and dangerous competitors inside the ring, making it hard for fans to pick a winner. Meanwhile, popular online theories suggest Paul Heyman could betray Roman Reigns and align himself with CM Punk, helping him win the contest. The Wiseman owes The Second City Saint a favor after the latter helped Reigns and Co. at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

WWE SmackDown seemingly teased Paul Heyman backstabbing Roman Reigns in favor of Punk. During the contract signing segment, when Heyman told Punk he was headlining 'Mania, Reigns asked The Best in the World to acknowledge him for providing him the opportunity. Eagle-eyed fans on X/Twitter have now caught Heyman looking into Punk’s eyes and telling him, “Don’t.”

The Hall of Famer has a history of backstabbing his on-screen clients, including Brock Lesnar and Punk. Hence, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he joined forces with The Second City Saint by betraying Reigns.

Roman Reigns was visibly upset with Paul Heyman following WWE SmackDown

Before leaving the ring, CM Punk told Reigns that getting him the main event of 'Mania was not the favor The Wiseman owed him. This left The Original Tribal Chief perplexed.

A fan-made video showed that after Friday Night SmackDown went off-air, Reigns and Paul Heyman were the last to leave the ring. The OTC was visibly angry and screaming, while The Wiseman seemed scared.

With WrestleMania 41 inching closer, it will be interesting to see how the high-profile story unfolds.

