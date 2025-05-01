Top Bloodline star to be out for an "indefinite period" following injury (Exclusive)

The Bloodline has seemingly lost another member, as a top WWE Superstar could be out of action for an indefinite period. He reportedly sustained an injury before WrestleMania 41.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC followed up on previous reports about Tama Tonga's injury. The former WWE Tag Team Champion reportedly suffered an injury recently, but it is worse than what was anticipated.

According to JoeyVotes, Tama Tonga will be out of action for an indefinite period of time. It was unclear whether that meant the rest of 2025 or not.

Tama Tonga's injury could affect the return of his fellow Bloodline member

While it certainly is unfortunate that both Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are out at the same time, TC noted that it could be a blessing in disguise for the two Bloodline stars to be away from WWE television for a while.

It was made clear by JoeyVotes and TC that the original plans for Tonga Loa's return would have seen him show up around the summer. Tonga Loa was ruled out of WrestleMania 41 after the torn bicep he suffered at Survivor Series: WarGames.

This could undeniably affect WWE's plans for Tonga Loa's return. However, as things stand, Jacob Fatu looks to be quickly overtaking Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline hierarchy, with many pegging him as the next big breakout star in WWE.

Plans for Tonga Loa's return will now entirely depend on what remains of the Bloodline story going forward. It looks like Roman Reigns was completely removed from the equation following the RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6.

Solo Sikoa gave Jacob Fatu encouragement, but it seems unclear as to what the future of the group will be now that Reigns is out of the equation. While injuries have sidelined two members, Jey and Jimmy Uso are doing their own thing on RAW and SmackDown. At the same time, Solo Sikoa has fallen out of favor.

