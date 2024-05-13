Top champion celebrates with her daughter in the ring at WWE Live Event after winning her match alongside Bayley

WWE Superstars celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday, with many of them posting heartfelt messages on social media. However, one of the most unique ways a wrestler could celebrate might be by bringing their child into the ring after a match.

That's exactly what Jade Cargill did at the WWE Supershow in Macon, Georgia. She teamed up with Bayley against Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL, with the babyfaces coming out on top. The post-match scenes will be what's most remembered, though.

Following the match, Cargill brought her seven-year-old daughter, Bailey Quinn, to the ring and carried her around. The Storm even made her hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belt before they were greeted by The Role Model. Bayley hugged Bailey before she waved to the crowd.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE wasn't at this weekend's Live Events following her win over Candice LeRae in the Queen of the Ring tournament on SmackDown, hence Cargill and Bayley teaming up against Damage CTRL.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair could face each other on WWE SmackDown soon

Cargill was also victorious in her Queen of the Ring first-round match on SmackDown. The Storm defeated Piper Niven in a competitive match and is now set to face Nia Jax in the quarter-finals this Friday. Meanwhile, Belair will face Tiffany Stratton on the other side of the bracket.

If both Women's Tag Team Champions win their matches on SmackDown, they will face off in the semi-finals. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill could duke it out one night before the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, with a place in the final up for grabs.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether this potential match leads to an eventual split. Despite being Tag Team Champions, it feels like Belair and Cargill are destined to be major singles stars in the SmackDown women's division. Bayley may have to watch her back. She isn't safe.

