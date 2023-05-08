Top champion celebrates latest accomplishment post-WWE Backlash

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently sent a message after accomplishing a major feat following her win over IYO SKY at Backlash.

Bianca Belair's remarkable WWE career has culminated in another honor, as she became the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion of the modern era. Her victory at Backlash established her reign to be at 399 days since winning the title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Bianca Belair has officially surpassed Lynch's record of 398 days.

The EST took to Twitter to share a picture from the beach holding the RAW Women's Title while establishing the fact that she is the longest-reigning women's champion of the modern era.

"LongEST Reigning Women's Champion of the Modern Era. 399 Days. #ESTofWWE," she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Bianca Belair believes that WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler is a "complete package"

The RAW Women's Champion believes that Shayna Baszler should get the same appreciation as her.

Shayna Baszler joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017 and was a part of the company's developmental brand, NXT, where she held the women's title for 416 days. However, she is yet to be able to replicate her success since joining the main roster in 2020.

During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show, Belair stated why she admires Shayna Baszler so much. The EST noted that The Queen of Spades has taught her a lot and that she is the "complete package."

"I learned a whole lot from Shayna […] [She's] like a complete package. She brings the physical part. She's great on the mic. She's great with personality. Honestly, my mama, one of her favorites is Shayna Baszler," Belair said.

At the 2023 WWE Draft, Bianca Belair was moved to SmackDown. Following the Draft, it remains to be seen if she and SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will swap their respective titles.

What are your thoughts on Belair being the longest-reigning women's champion of the modern era? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes