Top champion claims "the greatest era of WWE has begun" after massive WrestleMania win

WWE WrestleMania XL had many surprises in store for fans. One such surprise saw a top heel walk out of the event as a reigning champion.

Fans were treated to some big matches on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. This included the showdown between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Before the biggest match of the night, Logan Paul defended his United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Paul used some distractions, and took advantage of an RKO to Owens from Orton, to secure the win and retain his US Title.

Following his big WrestleMania win against two former world champions, The Maverick took to Instagram to post a photo of himself with the following caption:

"What a night. The greatest era of WWE has begun 📈 #AndSTILL," Logan wrote.

Check out his post below:

It was indeed incredible to see the company allow a relative newcomer in Paul to defeat two of the top men from WWE SmackDown. Fans feel this win has certainly cemented him as a top champion.

The mat had Prime’s branding, and it was fitting to see Logan Paul pick up the win on top of it. The company could keep the title on him for longer as it continues to build its fanbase outside the wrestling circle and as it also builds its relationship with the popular drink.

Logan Paul reacted to the main event of WWE WrestleMania XL Night Two

The sequel to last year's WrestleMania main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes headlined this year's action-packed premium live event. Fans expected a lot of drama during the contest but got even more than even they’d bargained for.

The 'Bloodline Rules' stipulation allowed members of the heel faction to get involved in the contest nonstop. However, Cody wasn't alone. Unlike last year, Jey Uso, John Cena, and The Undertaker’s arrival helped The American Nightmare finally finish his story.

Taking to Twitter, Logan Paul reacted to the electric main event. He praised Triple H for bringing in a big change to the company after taking over.

"Absolutely unbelievable main event tonight. Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns have etched Wrestlemania 40 in history. The WWE has entered the greatest era and I can’t believe I get to be a part of it #PaulLevesqueEra," wrote Paul.

WWE fans will be excited to see how Cody Rhodes brings a change to the company as the top champion. He has the potential to take things forward and lead the company in an even better direction.

