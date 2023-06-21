Top champion humiliated on WWE show; set to be on the unfortunate end of stunning record?

Chase U's Thea Hail gave WWE fans a preview of what she might do to Tiffany Stratton on next week's NXT Women's Championship Match.

On the latest episode of NXT, Chase U members celebrated Hail's opportunity to face Stratton next week at Gold Rush for the women's title.

NXT stars Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak were also in the ring for the rally. The 19-year-old star said she was intimidated because many other women had degrees and college athletics to fall back on.

Thea Hail also thanked Mr. Chase, Duke Hudson, Dempsey, and Gulak. But the celebration was cut short by Tiffany Stratton as she came out to annoy her challenger.

The champion mocked the pep rally and Thea winning next week before she got in the latter's face. The Champion asserted that the 19-year-old star wouldn't succeed at making her tap out at WWE NXT Gold Rush.

Hail jumped Tiffany Stratton and locked her in a Kimura before grabbing the title and running around the ring as Dempsey nodded in approval.

If Thea Hail does the trick and triumphs over Stratton to hold the NXT women's title, she will be the youngest women's champion setting a stunning record at Gold Rush.

