"She got what she deserved" - Top Champion reacts to Becky Lynch getting green misted on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair has no sympathy for Becky Lynch after the latter got green misted by Asuka on WWE RAW.

Big Time Becks took on Asuka in the main event of this week's show to determine a new challenger for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship. In a thrilling back-and-forth affair, the Japanese star came out on top after spraying the green mist on Lynch.

Speaking about the bout on RAW Talk, Belair said Lynch was too focused on her instead of targeting Asuka. The EST of WWE also had a piece of tongue-in-cheek advice for her fierce rival:

"Becky was too focused on me. She should have been focused on Asuka. She got what she deserved because when she came out, she was being disrespectful to me, so she got what she deserved. Becky Lynch didn't have mercy on me when I was going through my stuff. So the best advice I can give Becky is, 'Toughen up, kid, you got it. I believe in you,'" said Belair. (from 1:42 to 1:59)

Check out the latest edition of RAW Talk below:

Bianca Belair also commented on her upcoming WWE match against Asuka

Following her latest win, The Empress of Tomorrow will get to challenge Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Here's what the EST of WWE had to say about their contest ahead of next month's event:

"I am so excited to face Asuka." Belair continued, "I have always wanted to get in the ring with Asuka. She's one of the best competitors out there and I want to prove that I am ready for Asuka. I'm a competitor. I'm an athlete. I crave competition and I can't call myself the EST of WWE, I can't call myself the best unless I've stepped in the ring with the best. So, I'm ready for it." (from 1:18 to 1:35)

In addition to the RAW Women's Championship match, Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes was also announced for the upcoming premium live event. You can read about how Rhodes and Rollins' most recent segment unfolded right here.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit RAW Talk and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

