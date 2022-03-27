Top Champion reacts to Xavier Woods' bold claim following WWE SmackDown return

WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet responded to King Xavier Woods' bold claims about winning a championship on SmackDown.

Woods was ruled out of in-ring action earlier this year. He returned this past week on SmackDown to beat Ridge Holland in seconds. Following his victory, the King of the Ring claimed that once he settles a score, he will go after the Intercontinental Championship.

The high-flying superstar is set to put his title on the line against Angel and Humberto in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match on SmackDown next week. Ricochet is confident that he will successfully retain his gold before turning his attention towards a potential title feud with Woods. He also brought up how Woods eliminated him from the King of the Ring tournament last year:

"X, you can step in line behind the two kissin cousin bozos. Then after I’m finished with them, I’ll be MORE than glad to smack you up after what happened at KOTR," said Ricochet.

Woods returned on last week's episode of SmackDown to help Kofi Kingston in the latter's ongoing feud with the trio of Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Woods replaced Kingston in the singles match against Holland.

Top champions in WWE to not have a title match at WrestleMania 38?

Ricochet lost against Humberto and Angel in two successive championship contender matches on WWE SmackDown last week. He will now defend his title on the Blue Brand's final show before WrestleMania 38.

Interestingly, the show will also feature a massive Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal that will also feature United States Champion Finn Balor. The two champions' scheduled appearances on next week's SmackDown have left fans wondering if both Ricochet and Balor will even get to defend their respective titles at WrestleMania.

As for Xavier Woods, his return has certainly helped Kingston. Big E's unfortunate injury means that the New Day will have to compete without their third member.

