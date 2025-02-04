Top champion rejects Jey Uso; does not want to face him at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso was out in the opening segment of RAW, receiving a thunderous ovation from the crowd in Cleveland. He was confronted by a top champion who said he didn't want to face the Royal Rumble winner.

Jey Uso got one of the best reactions of his career, so much so that he even partially re-did a part of his entrance just so the crowd could soak it in. It took all the way until the 14-minute mark of the show for him to be able to get a word in. When he began, he said he didn't know what to expect from his singles career and worked hard to get to the spot he's in.

A visibly emotional Jey Uso even found it difficult to say thank you. After he got a few words in, he was confronted by Gunther, who refused to even congratulate him. He said that beating Jey at WrestleMania adds nothing to his legacy. He said that beating John Cena, CM Punk, or Roman Reigns would add to his legacy.

So if Jey chose Gunther, The Ring General said that he would need something to add to make it meaningful. He then vowed to destroy Jey every week until WrestleMania 41. As he exited the ring, Jey stopped him and said that he was going to walk out of WrestleMania 41 as a champion.

It was quite an emotional promo and even more intense when Gunther got in. It's unclear what Jey's choice will be - whether it's for the Undisputed WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship. Either way, the choice belongs to The Yeet Master.

