  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jey Uso
  • Top champion rejects Jey Uso; does not want to face him at WrestleMania 41

Top champion rejects Jey Uso; does not want to face him at WrestleMania 41

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 04, 2025 02:00 GMT
The Men
The Men's Royal Rumble winner (Picture courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Jey Uso was out in the opening segment of RAW, receiving a thunderous ovation from the crowd in Cleveland. He was confronted by a top champion who said he didn't want to face the Royal Rumble winner.

Jey Uso got one of the best reactions of his career, so much so that he even partially re-did a part of his entrance just so the crowd could soak it in. It took all the way until the 14-minute mark of the show for him to be able to get a word in. When he began, he said he didn't know what to expect from his singles career and worked hard to get to the spot he's in.

also-read-trending Trending

A visibly emotional Jey Uso even found it difficult to say thank you. After he got a few words in, he was confronted by Gunther, who refused to even congratulate him. He said that beating Jey at WrestleMania adds nothing to his legacy. He said that beating John Cena, CM Punk, or Roman Reigns would add to his legacy.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

So if Jey chose Gunther, The Ring General said that he would need something to add to make it meaningful. He then vowed to destroy Jey every week until WrestleMania 41. As he exited the ring, Jey stopped him and said that he was going to walk out of WrestleMania 41 as a champion.

It was quite an emotional promo and even more intense when Gunther got in. It's unclear what Jey's choice will be - whether it's for the Undisputed WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship. Either way, the choice belongs to The Yeet Master.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी