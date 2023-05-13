Top champion responds to Rhea Ripley's interesting question on Twitter

Rhea Ripley recently asked a hilarious question to Austin Theory on Twitter. The United States Champion has now responded to The Eradicator.

Ringside Collectibles promoted Mattel's new WWE Elite 102 series featuring action figures of Ripley, Theory, and other top superstars. Interestingly enough, the placement of Ripley and Theory's figures caught the attention of the SmackDown Women's Champion.

In reaction to Ripley's question, Theory sarcastically tweeted and claimed that his figure was looking at Dominik Mysterio's name. At Backlash, Ripley's in-ring attire had Dom's name printed, and the US Champion was referencing the same.

"Just my dawgs name @DomMysterio35" wrote Theory

Check out Theory's tweet:

Rhea Ripley spoke about the Puerto Rican crowd at WWE Backlash

At WWE Backlash, Rhea Ripley defended her SmackDown Women's Title for the first time since winning it at WrestleMania, beating Zelina Vega.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Ripley claimed that she was happy with Vega's reception. However, she was also worried about the 'Mami' chants drowning out the cheers for her opponents.

"I was very excited for her, but then I went out there, and it all turned into mami chants, and I was like, ‘Oh.’ It’s cool to hear, don’t get me wrong, but I was thinking about later that night, and I was like, 'Oh no, hopefully, Mami chants don’t drown anything out,' because I know how special this event is to her because I know how special it would be for me to be able to perform in Australia, so I can relate to that," Rhea said.

She added:

"When I went out there first, and I got the mami chants, I was [worried] but wanted to see what happened when her music hit. The crowd just like turned on me instantly,"

Ripley's next feud in WWE will likely be against Natalya, who confronted the SmackDown Women's Champion this past Monday night on RAW.

Should Rhea Ripley defend her title at Night of Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes