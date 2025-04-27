Top champion reveals major plans; addresses WWE future

One of WWE's top champions revealed her plans for the future outside of pro wrestling. It's not uncommon for wrestlers to think ahead and plan for the next chapter of their lives.

Ad

Zelina Vega finally won her first singles title on SmackDown last Friday, beating Chelsea Green to become the second-ever Women's United States Champion. She waited for a long time to fulfill her dream and her journey had lots of ups and downs.

In an appearance on the Casual Conversations with The Classic, La Muñeca was asked about doing more stuff outside pro wrestling. She noted that she was very interested in doing voice acting, which she expects to do down the line, possibly getting involved in anime-related projects.

Ad

Trending

"I feel like voice actors don't get enough credit. In my mind, like, they really don't. They are actors, but you know some people will rely on their facials, their body language, whatever. They have to portray emotion just through their voice, and that's incredibly difficult. So, yes, I would absolutely love to do more, especially with anime. I would love to do stuff in anime," Vega said. [15:21 - 15:42]

Ad

Ad

Zelina Vega has already represented WWE in various projects, including a collaboration with Street Fighter as an in-game commentator for the sixth installment of the popular video game series.

More WWE stars sign with Paradigm Talent Agency

Only a handful of pro wrestling stars have successfully transitioned to acting, mainly The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. However, the increase in WWE's popularity meant that some of its biggest names would be pursued by Hollywood.

Ad

Paradigm Talent Agency already has a good roster of WWE Superstars, including CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Sheamus, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, Natalya, and Alexa Bliss. The latest to sign with Paradigm were Eric Bischoff, Rusev, and Lana, according to Wrestling, Inc.

Other stars such as The Rock, John Cena, Batista, Cody Rhodes, and Bianca Belair are signed to William Morris Endeavor, which is part of Endeavor, the company that owns TKO Group, Inc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More