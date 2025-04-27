Top champion reveals major plans; addresses WWE future

One of WWE's top champions revealed her plans for the future outside of pro wrestling. It's not uncommon for wrestlers to think ahead and plan for the next chapter of their lives.
Zelina Vega finally won her first singles title on SmackDown last Friday, beating Chelsea Green to become the second-ever Women's United States Champion. She waited for a long time to fulfill her dream and her journey had lots of ups and downs.
In an appearance on the Casual Conversations with The Classic, La Muñeca was asked about doing more stuff outside pro wrestling. She noted that she was very interested in doing voice acting, which she expects to do down the line, possibly getting involved in anime-related projects.
"I feel like voice actors don't get enough credit. In my mind, like, they really don't. They are actors, but you know some people will rely on their facials, their body language, whatever. They have to portray emotion just through their voice, and that's incredibly difficult. So, yes, I would absolutely love to do more, especially with anime. I would love to do stuff in anime," Vega said. [15:21 - 15:42]
Zelina Vega has already represented WWE in various projects, including a collaboration with Street Fighter as an in-game commentator for the sixth installment of the popular video game series.
More WWE stars sign with Paradigm Talent Agency
Only a handful of pro wrestling stars have successfully transitioned to acting, mainly The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. However, the increase in WWE's popularity meant that some of its biggest names would be pursued by Hollywood.
Paradigm Talent Agency already has a good roster of WWE Superstars, including CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Sheamus, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, Natalya, and Alexa Bliss. The latest to sign with Paradigm were Eric Bischoff, Rusev, and Lana, according to Wrestling, Inc.
Other stars such as The Rock, John Cena, Batista, Cody Rhodes, and Bianca Belair are signed to William Morris Endeavor, which is part of Endeavor, the company that owns TKO Group, Inc.