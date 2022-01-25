Top champion made a huge botch on WWE RAW in segment involving RK-Bro [VIDEO]

WWE Superstar Otis made a big botch during the "Academic Challenge" against RK-Bro on this week's RAW.

The Alpha Academy proposed a series of challenges to test RK-Bro's intellectual ability before they are handed a title rematch against the tag team champions. As a result, Randy Orton, Riddle, Otis, and Chad Gable competed in a Spelling Bee contest on the latest episode of RAW.

We saw Otis, Orton, and Riddle bag points for correctly spelling their respective words on the show. An overconfident Gable lost a point for his team after misunderstanding the word that he was supposed to spell.

However, it is evident that Otis made an error and wrongfully got the point. He had to spell out Emmental, which is a type of cheese. He spelled it as "E-M-M-E-N-T-L."

The mistake was not highlighted during the segment, and WWE commentators worked quickly to cover up the botch.

JJ @ShitTalkerJay How they gunna give that to #Otis when he clearly got it wrong #WWERaw How they gunna give that to #Otis when he clearly got it wrong #WWERaw https://t.co/uVZ9vSR5Y3

Dave Meltzer discussed the segment and Otis' big botch on WWE RAW and noted how the score should have technically been 0-2 in favor of RK-Bro. Here's what he had to say:

"You didn't hear? Oh my god! You missed the biggest thing in the thing! He spelled it wrong, but because it was scripted that he spelled it right, they said he spelled it right! So, they played that gong thing, so it was said that he won, you know, he spelled it right."

He went on to speak about how they covered it up during the show:

"Because in the script, he was going to spell it right. And he forgot how to spell it legit. Spelled it wrong, and then they pretended… Nobody said anything. Then after, because I guess probably, the word got back that people figured this out, that Corey Graves had to go in there and go, 'Oh, by the way… They didn't say he spelled it wrong, even though he did. Otis got garbled when he was spelling it, and therefore, it's not a correct answer, and actually, Orton and Riddle win two to nothing and not two to one. So, no, he did not spell it right." (H/T RSN)

We saw Randy Orton and Chad Gable lock horns in an epic match following this segment. Both superstars looked equally strong, and The Viper eventually picked up a huge win over the reigning champion.

The Alpha Academy's current run on WWE RAW

Otis and Chad Gable have been pushed as a brutal tag team in WWE since they joined forces. Gable takes immense pride in transforming Otis as an in-ring competitor and feels that his protege is unbeatable.

They have been involved in a feud with Randy Orton and Riddle that eventually ended with the RAW Tag Team Championships changing hands. This is the first time that The Alpha Academy got their hands on the gold in WWE. While Otis is being booked as a ruthless competitor, Gable has been brilliant with his mic work in recent weeks.

The tag team champions put forth a condition stating that RK-Bro will only get a shot at title rematch if they can beat the Alpha Academy in a series of challenges spread over the coming weeks. Since RK-Bro won this week's event, they picked up the next challenge.

Riddle made an interesting choice by challenging the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions to a scooter race next week. RK-Bro now have an additional advantage owing to Riddle's expertise in riding scooters.

Also Read Article Continues below

But before that, all four superstars will look to make a strong statement while competing at Royal Rumble this weekend.

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Arjun