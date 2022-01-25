WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Randy Orton in epic showdown, Big mistake before Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley (24th January, 2022)

This week’s episode of WWE RAW had its fair share of highs and lows. We saw a couple of excellent performances that did well in elevating the overall standards of the show. On the other hand, there were much-awaited segments that turned out to be quite disappointing.

Between academic challenges and birthday parties, there was a lot that transpired on RAW. This was the red brand’s final show before Royal Rumble 2022, and there was plenty of good and bad that can be highlighted it.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from WWE RAW before Royal Rumble 2022. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Hit on WWE RAW: Randy Orton

Randy Orton delivered one of the best performances on WWE RAW this week. The former world champion stole the show with his in-ring performance and mic work.

It all started with a Spelling Bee contest between RK-Bro and the tag team champions, Alpha Academy. An overconfident Chad Gable misspelled his word, and his team lost. Orton then challenged Gable to a singles match that saw both superstars bring their absolute best inside the ring.

The Viper was near perfect throughout his bout against Gable, and the latter did well in keeping his opponent on his toes. Randy Orton went above and beyond to make Chad Gable look equally strong during their match.

We saw a tired Orton struggling to go for cover twice in the bout. The closing moments saw Riddle take out Otis with a scooter at ringside. Randy Orton delivered a picturesque RKO back in the ring to secure a pinfall.

This was one of the most entertaining matches of the night. The entire segment was well-balanced between the two tag teams, allowing all four superstars to make their presence known on WWE RAW.

Next week, they will be competing in a scooter race, a competition selected by Riddle. RK-Bro needs to compete in a series of challenges before getting another shot at the tag team titles.

It is worth noting that Orton looks delighted and comfortable in his current run as Riddle’s tag team partner. He seems to be genuinely enjoying his run in the tag team division. While RK-Bro’s split is inevitable, one can’t deny the impeccable chemistry between Riddle and Randy Orton.

We hope that the creative team will do justice to their run so far.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das