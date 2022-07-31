Top champion says WWE is ditching popular booking practice in title picture after Vince McMahon's retirement 

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has revealed an interesting change in the championship picture after Vince McMahon's exit.

A prevalent practice often associated with champions in WWE is the open challenge. It usually requires titleholders to declare they are open to facing anyone, and the challengers are frequently revealed as a surprise.

Bobby Lashley believes that the company is done with that approach now that Vince McMahon has retired. He discussed the issue on a recent episode of The Masked Man Show:

"I don't think we really do that anymore. I think Vince (McMahon), am I supposed to say Vince? I think we're going away with the open challenges."

Lashley further stated that everyone is aware that he is open to challenges, and thus, there is no need to declare it officially. He insisted that there are multiple superstars on the roster who are hungry for more, and he wants them to step up to the task:

"Everybody is aware that I'm open for challenges, but I don't think I'm going to go out there and say, 'It's an open challenge, oh my God, someone is coming out.' I don't think we need that. There are a lot of guys that are really hungry right now and need to make a name for themselves. I'm giving them the opportunity. Our roster is so stacked right now. There are guys on our roster that are sitting down right now, not doing anything, and they are incredible." (H/T: Fightful)

The United States Champion named "incredible" WWE superstars like Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander as opponents he would like to face in a big match.

Bobby Lashley extends Theory's losing streak in WWE

Theory is yet to pick up a victory since winning the Money in the Bank contract earlier this month. He has now lost eight matches in a row, including his latest defeat at SummerSlam.

Theory challenged Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in a title rematch but suffered a major defeat in a near-squash booking. Later that night, he tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract during the main event in hopes of winning the undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, those plans failed when Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns attacked him long enough to rule him out of the equation.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far