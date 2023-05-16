Top Champion sends a message ahead of his return on WWE RAW

The WWE RAW roster is set to be bolstered by the presence of Gunther as he will be making his return to TV programming on the red brand this week. The Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter to send a message ahead of his return.

The Ring General has been a force to be reckoned with ever since making his main roster debut last year. After dominating SmackDown over the last several months, Gunther was drafted to the red brand during the 2023 Draft.

While the Draft's changes were set to be in motion last week, the former NXT UK Champion was busy due to personal reasons. However, his fellow Imperium stablemates Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser revealed last week that the 'Human Chop' machine will be present on WWE RAW this week.

It was also announced later that a battle royal will be held on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW to determine the new number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Ahead of his return, Gunther tweeted a message to hype up the Battle Royal match which will determine his next opponent for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Ring General is currently nearing the longest-reigning Intercontinental Championship record. As of this writing, Gunther has held the title for over 339 days, with the record belonging to Honky Tonk Man, who was champion for a total of 454 days.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes