WWE's future plans for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship

Gunther's reign so far as the WWE Intercontinental Champion has been nothing short of stellar. He has run through every opponent, and now there are plans for him to have another challenger. WWE announced on its website that a battle royal will be held on the upcoming episode of RAW to determine the new number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

It was also announced that Gunther would be present on the show next week. This would mark The Ring General's arrival on RAW for the first time ever since he was drafted to the red brand last week.

Gunther might soon become the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion

As of writing, Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 336 days. The current record for the single longest intercontinental championship reign belongs to Honky Tonk Man, who was champion for a total of 454 days. If The Ring General holds the title for another 4 months he will break the Hall of Famer's record. With the way things are going for the leader of Imperium, it seems like a huge possibility.

Shortly after his SmackDown debut, Gunther ran through Ricochet last year in June to win his first main roster championship. Since then, The Austrian Anomaly hasn't been pinned or submitted, and he has competed against his fair share of hard-hitting opponents.

Last Summer, Gunther ignited a rivalry with Sheamus, who was looking to capture the Intercontinental Championship to complete his grand slam. The two had a memorable encounter at Clash at the Castle, where Gunther managed to successfully defend his title. However, The Celtic Warrior's quest didn't end there.

Last month at WrestleMania 39, Gunther faced his toughest challenge to date. He took on Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat and came out on top after pinning Drew McIntyre for the win. However, The Ring General's wins aren't limited to the squared circle. Gunther officially tied the knot with former WWE star Jinny earlier this month.

What do you think of Gunther's title reign so far? Do you think he will beat Honky Tonk Man's record to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time?

