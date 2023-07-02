Top champion sends a message to Seth Rollins during his match against Finn Balor

Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank.

During his match, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes took to Twitter to send a message in support of Rollins. In recent weeks, Hayes has allied with Rollins.

Seth Rollins recently defended the World Heavyweight Title against Bron Breakker on NXT. Following the match, Balor attacked Rollins, only for Hayes and Trick Williams to make the save.

Taking to Twitter, Hayes sent out a tweet in support of The Visionary. He tweeted a short message.

"Get it back in @WWERollins," wrote Hayes.

During Seth Rollins' match, Men's Money in the Bank contract winner Damian Priest made his way out to the ring and sat at ringside.

Eventually, it was Priest's distraction that saw Rollins hit the stomp and pin Balor. This led to an argument between The Judgment Day members, amid the recent tension within the faction.

A few weeks ago, Priest was unsuccessful in beating Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title. However, The Archer of Infamy now has the chance to win a world title by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Would you like to see Damian Priest cash in for the World Heavyweight Title? Sound off in the comments section below.

