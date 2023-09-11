Top champion wants to work with Karrion Kross and RAW Superstar outside of WWE (Exclusive)

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently expressed his desire to work alongside the likes of Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis outside of WWE.

It's no secret that Kross and Lumis aren't having the best of runs in WWE. While the former NXT Champion recently lost a feud with AJ Styles, the latter has been absent from the promotion's programming for quite a few months now.

Though both performers are undeniably talented, they are in danger of getting lost in the shuffle among the global juggernaut's stacked roster of athletes. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that if he were to pick someone from the WWE roster to work with, he would choose Karrion Kross.

"These are the people I want to work with. Like, I want to work with Killer Kross (Karrion Kross)," said EC3. [4:33 - 4:37]

Furthermore, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion also named Dexter Lumis as someone he would like to share a ring with in some capacity.

"A repurposed Sam Shaw (Dexter Lumis)," added EC3. [5:02 - 5:05]

EC3 also wants to face fellow former WWE star CM Punk

At last week's episode of UnSKripted, EC3 also mentioned that he was open to facing CM Punk for the NWA Heavyweight Championship following his AEW firing. Though the former WWE star acknowledged Punk's attitude problems, he believed they could come up with a memorable series of promos and matches.

"Obviously, well yeah it's CM Punk I think with the Chicago ties, the record against CM Punk would be a fantastic challenger to me. You know there's lot of hoo haa, and speculation and talkings about dealing with his previous employer or whatever. What I do think about him is he is a dynamite in the ring, and a dynamite on the microphone that we can definitely draw a lot of intrigue," said EC3.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for CM Punk in the wrestling business and whether a match with EC3 for the NWA Title could become a reality.

