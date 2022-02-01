Top Champion in WWE NXT wants Bad Bunny as next challenger

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes wants to defend his NXT North American Championship against Bad Bunny at the brand's upcoming premium live event, Stand and Deliver.

The reggaeton star made his return to Vince McMahon's promotion at Royal Rumble in the historic number 27 position. The Hip-Hop Star even managed to eliminate two wrestlers before being thrown out by Brock Lesnar.

Carmelo Hayes, meanwhile, has been on a meteoric rise ever since he made his debut on NXT last year. He recently also completed 100 days as a North American Champion.

Never the one to rest on his laurels, Carmelo laid out a challenge to the musician on Twitter for the "A Championship," inviting him to NXT's upcoming premium live event.

"I want @sanbenito at Stand and Deliver for the A Championship #WWENXT," Carmelo tweeted.

The NXT star also urged the fans to make a graphic of the potential match and he was not let down.

Bad Bunny's status for WWE WrestleMania 38

Bad Bunny's story with WWE began in 2021 when he wrote the track ‘Booker T’, named after the former world champion. The Latin Star went on to perform the song at the 2021 Royal Rumble, before getting into the ring himself and taking part in the action.

The following weeks saw Bunny engage in an embroiled feud with The Miz and Morrison and he even went on to become a WWE 24/7 Champion.

The rapper teamed up with Damian Priest to take on the former Tag Team champions in a Tag Team match at WrestleMania 37. However, an appearance at the Grandest Stage of Them All looks unlikely for the former 24/7 champion this year, as he has concerts at Miami, Florida’s FTX Arena across Mania weekend.

Bad Bunny was one of the biggest surprises of the Royal Rumble this year. The Hip-Hop star provided much-needed star power to the event and even performed a Canadian Destroyer on Riddle. The songwriter went on to eliminate Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler before falling to The Beast.

Bad Bunny ended 2021 as the world’s most-listened-to-artist on Spotify for the second year running. His songs were streamed a total of 9.1billion times – an increase of 800million over 2020.

