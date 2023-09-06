Top champion in WWE tweets a heartbroken message after title defense

This week on Monday Night RAW, Gunther successfully defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship in his trilogy against Chad Gable.

Taking to X/Twitter, The Ring General sent a message and shared photos from his match against Gable. The win on RAW also meant that the Austrian star is now the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Check out the post from The Ring General featuring a 'broken heart' emoji:

Gable has previously faced Gunther twice in singles action. A few weeks ago, he lasted in a five-minute match against The Ring General before beating him in a singles match via count-out.

Unfortunately, he couldn't finish the job this past Monday night and capture the prestigious Intercontinental Title.

Vince Russo recently spoke about the possibility of Gunther being challenged by WWE star Cody Rhodes

Following Gunther's successful title defense on Monday Night RAW, Vince Russo suggested the possibility of Cody Rhodes challenging for the Intercontinental Championship.

He stated that a match between Gunther and Rhodes would be interesting. However, the former WCW World Champion believes The American Nightmare is on course to face Roman Reigns in a rematch at WrestleMania 40.

Hence, he has no interest in seeing Rhodes win the Intercontinental Title and then dropping it to focus on his feud with Reigns. Russo said:

"I don't think it's a bad idea. I really don't. But, if Cody's going towards Roman, then I don't see what the point of him winning the Intercontinental Title is because he's just gonna have to lose it."

Throughout Gunther's title reign, he has successfully defended his title against top names such as Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Riddle, and others. He will aim to hold the title for as long as possible.

