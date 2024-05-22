Top duo confirms they'll retire in WWE 

A popular name has revealed that he and his tag team partner intended to stay with WWE until they hang up their wrestling boots. The said performer is Karl Anderon, who stated that he and Luke Gallows envisioned themselves retiring in the Stamford-based promotion.

Anderson and Gallows are seasoned veterans of the business who have performed across the globe for many companies. The former Bullet Club members joined WWE in 2016 and were part of the promotion until April 2020, before being let go due to budget cuts. However, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were rehired in 2022 after Triple H came into power.

Of late, The O.C. has become a force to be reckoned with in NXT, where they could soon challenge Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the Tag Team Titles. In a recent interview with Talk'N Shop, Anderson and Gallows were asked if they wanted to return to Japan, where they were a top tag team for many years.

Karl Anderson stated that while he wanted to compete in Japan, he saw himself and Luke Gallows remain in WWE until they walked away into the sunset.

"I romantically love Japan. I have to go back to Japan. I will go back to Japan. I miss Japan, badly. I do see ourselves retiring in WWE. I see us as full brother WWE guys until the end," said Anderson. [H/T: Fightful]

Karl Anderon on The O.C. moving to WWE NXT

Last month on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Karl Anderon revealed he and Luke Gallows didn't mind moving to NXT. Anderson added that The O.C. was more than excited to be part of the brand and explained that they always looked forward to getting into the ring, regardless of the show they were competing on.

"So being able to go to NXT, feeling positive. We did for about a month, I think it was a month or five weeks, or whatever it was, and I wouldn't mind it being more. Any chance we get to be in a pro wrestling ring, we're just ready," Karl Anderson said.

Considering the events that went down on NXT, where Anderson and Gallows brutally attacked Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer, it's only a matter of time before a title match between the sides is confirmed.