"I don't know if it's so much that it's not being used the way we think we should be" - WWE veteran on massive change

WWE Superstars are faced with major changes at times. It doesn't matter if these changes are good or bad, they must adapt or miss out. A veteran WWE Superstar recently broke his silence on a recent happening in his career, while also revealing that this was temporary.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE in October 2022 to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. They once feuded with The Bloodline, but have not been used as much while Styles has been on his singles run. The Good Brothers were moved to NXT in February for a brief feud with the tag team division. They defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade one week, then three weeks later they defeated Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

The Good Brothers' last NXT match was the #1 Contender's Triple Threat on April 2, which featured Legado del Fantasma plus winners Axiom and Nathan Frazer, who failed to defeat Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin at Stand & Deliver 2024, but then beat them three nights later for the NXT Tag Team Championship. Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Anderson confirmed that the brief return to NXT is over, but he and Gallows are open to more work with the brand.

The Machine Gun said the return to NXT was fun, and it was a big opportunity to see the up-and-coming talents and how fast they are progressing. Co-host Bully Ray asked what Anderson was thinking when he got the call to go to NXT.

"I don't know if it's so much that it's not being used the way we think we should be used... WWE, sometimes you gotta sit and you gotta take your time, you gotta be patient and you gotta wait. We're competitive guys, right? So we always wanna be used, we always wanna be on TV, we're always ready and willing to, and we wanna be on RAW, SmackDown, and all the PLEs, but sometimes you gotta take a step back because there's a lot of guys there, a lot of girls there, there's a lot of stuff going on, especially with the last year, the last couple of years, just the way it's been. So, you gotta be patient," Karl Anderson said.

The two-time WWE champion continued and said there was "zero negative" with going back to NXT. Anderson recalled how they were in the car driving to SmackDown when they got a group text from a WWE writer, informing them of the NXT plans. He said they were excited as they still love their jobs, adding that the only thing that excites him these days are wrestling and watching his kids play sports.

"So being able to go to NXT, feeling positive. We did for about a month, I think it was a month or five weeks, or whatever it was, and I wouldn't mind it being more. Any chance we get to be in a pro wrestling ring, we're just ready," Karl Anderson said. (H/T to POST)

This NXT run for Gallows and Anderson was interesting as they never had a full-time run on the brand. The ring veterans worked one NXT match in 2019 and one in 2022, but that was it until this year.

WWE NXT Spring Breakin' updated line-up

WWE NXT will present their 2024 Spring Breakin' special later this month. The two-night event will air on Tuesday, April 23 and April 30.

There are currently four matches and one segment announced for Night One of Spring Breakin' coming out of tonight's live episode, and three matches for Night Two.

Spring Breakin' Night One, April 23

NXT Underground contract signing for Natalya vs. Lola Vice on Night Two

Beach Brawl No DQ Match: Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca

The D'Angelo Family vs. The No Quarter Catch Crew

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez defends in a Triple Threat vs. Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov defends vs. Trick Williams. Trick must leave NXT if he loses

Spring Breakin' Night Two, April 30

NXT Underground: Natalya vs. Lola Vice

NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer defend vs. Authors of Pain

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defends vs. Ivar

