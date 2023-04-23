Top duo wants Ricochet to induct them into the WWE Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

Erik recently revealed that SmackDown Superstar Ricochet would be the ideal person to induct him and Ivar into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Viking Raiders are one of the most feared tag teams in the business today. The duo made their way into WWE in 2018, before which they made a name for themselves in NJPW and ROH. Though Erik and Ivar had a spectacular run in NXT, their main roster run didn't get off to an auspicious start.

However, they have finally come into their own on SmackDown, with Valhalla on their side. In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, The Viking Raiders and Valhalla revealed who should induct them into the WWE Hall of Fame. Erik named Ricochet, explaining how he has witnessed their journey closely.

He also revealed that the SmackDown Superstar has been on his and Ivar's side even before they made it to the global juggernaut.

"So, for me, on a personal level, and I'm assuming we are going as a tag team, I would actually want Ricochet to induct us because Ricochet has been someone who's been with us on this whole journey, in way before WWE, in Mexico, England, Japan, and since when Ivar and I were becoming a tag team and bursting on to the world stage," said Erik.

Furthermore, Erik mentioned how not only they joined NXT together but were even promoted to the main roster around the same time.

"And he's been here; we came to NXT together; we came to the main roster together. We have been in such pivotal moments in each other's careers that I think it would be fitting if we are going into the Hall of Fame; he's the one who gives the speech," added Erik. (4:22 - 5:10)

The Viking Raiders and Ricochet were in action on this week's WWE SmackDown

While The Viking Raiders might be friends with Ricochet away from the ring, they have been pitted against each other several times in recent weeks, most recently on this Friday night. Ricochet and Braun Strowman defeated Erik and Ivar at the show. Though the match was a fun little bout, Dutch Mantell was no fan of it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell expressed his disappointment at The Viking Raiders losing the contest.

"I'm gonna say one thing about this match [WWE Women's Tag Team Title match]. It was better than the Strowman and Ricochet match. I enjoyed it a hell of a lot better. And I don't think The Viking [Raiders] should've been beat either. I don't think you need to pin them. They put all this work on them and all of a sudden they just pinned them. A nothing match," said Mantell.

Considering just how-well rounded heels they are, The Viking Raiders could make for great contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

