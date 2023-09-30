Top female star discloses real reason why she slapped Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, "Michin" Mia Yim slapped Jimmy Uso after he defeated Karl Anderson in a singles match.

Last week on the blue brand, The Bloodline attacked AJ Styles backstage and sent him to the hospital. The Phenomenal One is a member of The O.C., which includes Mia Yim, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows. After Anderson lost his match on SmackDown last Friday night, he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The HBIC came out to check on her stablemate, and she slapped the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion before heading to the ring.

In a recent Twitter post, Michin revealed that she did it for AJ Styles and Karl Anderson. She added that there's more to come if The Bloodline keeps messing with her boys.

"For Aj. For Karl. And more to come if you keep messing with my boys," said Yim.

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will collide with John Cena and LA Knight at WWE Fastlane

On this week's episode of SmackDown, John Cena found himself on the receiving end of another 2-on-1 attack by The Bloodline, but this time, he had help. LA Knight made his return to WWE and took out Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso before signing the contract and becoming John Cena's partner for WWE Fastlane.

The Megastar was supposed to make the save last week, but he was out of action after contacting COVID-19. The Cenation Leader is set to make his televised in-ring return at the upcoming premium live event. His last TV match was at WrestleMania 39, where he unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

Expand Tweet

Both Cena and LA Knight are fan favorites, and the WWE Universe will be rooting for them at Fastlane.

Which team do you think will win at Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below.