Top female star has one-word reaction to claim that Randy Orton is the best wrestler in the world

Bayley wholeheartedly agreed with a WWE Hall of Famer's claim that Randy Orton is the best wrestler in the world.

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Randy Orton and Riddle took on The Street Profits in a non-title match. In the end, The latter team was victorious as they pinned The Original Bro.

During RAW, Road Dogg sent major praise towards Orton in a tweet, calling him the greatest TV wrestler in the world. In response, former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayle seemed to agree with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Check out the exchange below:

Bayley has heaped praise on Randy Orton on various past occasions

The Role Model has major respect for Orton and has praised him on several occasions. Last year, Bayley took to Twitter to heap praise on The Viper, calling him "the greatest."

Orton is a seasoned WWE veteran who has earned the respect of his peers and former superstars over the years. He won his first World Heavyweight title at SummerSlam 2004 and went on to win the world title on 13 more occasions.

The Viper is only three title wins away from breaking John Cena and Ric Flair's record of 16 world title reigns. He recently opened up on how he would react if he fails to break the record:

"I wouldn't say that's a goal, no. If that doesn't happen I'm not gonna be heartbroken over it. I wanna say I'm content with everything I've accomplished. Like, I'd definitely love to accomplish more. But, if for some reason, tomorrow, that was it, I think I'd be able to be content with the career that I had," said Orton.

Orton has done it all in the business and is a surefire future WWE Hall of Famer. What do you think? Do you agree with Bayley and Road Dogg's assessment of Randy Orton being the best wrestler in the world? Sound off in the comments below.

