Randy Orton on how he'd react if he fails to break John Cena and Ric Flair's records of 16 world title reigns

WWE Superstar Randy Orton shared his thoughts on the possibility of breaking John Cena and Ric Flair's records.

Randy Orton is currently a 14-time World Champion in WWE. He's one of the most successful stars in the wrestling business and has done it all in the squared circle.

Orton is just three World title wins away from surpassing John Cena and Ric Flair's record of 16 world title reigns. On the latest Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast, Orton spoke about possibly breaking the long-standing records. He also made it clear it won't bother him if he fails to surpass Flair and Cena:

"I wouldn't say that's a goal, no. If that doesn't happen I'm not gonna be heartbroken over it. I wanna say I'm content with everything I've accomplished. Like, I'd definitely love to accomplish more. But, if for some reason, tomorrow, that was it, I think I'd be able to be content with the career that I had."

Randy Orton still has a lot left in the tank

The Viper is currently 42-years-old and is in incredible shape. He's been a mainstay on WWE TV for about 20 years now and will go down in history as one of the all-time greats.

Orton won his first World Heavyweight title at SummerSlam 2004 by defeating Chris Benoit. With that win, he became the youngest World Champion in WWE history. Over the next decade, Orton remained one of the biggest heels in WWE. He had heated feuds with the likes of John Cena and Triple H and headlined several WrestleManias.

Orton recently revealed that he would love to wrestle for another decade or even 12 years. If he becomes a regular act on WWE TV for the next 10-12 years, he may break Cena and Flair's records.

What do you think? Will Orton manage to break John Cena and Ric Flair's 16 world title reigns records?

