"What a weirdo"- Top female star reacts to Seth Rollins interrupting Randy Orton's 20th-anniversary celebration

Rhea Ripley wasn't thrilled with Seth Rollins' antics on the latest episode of RAW, and called him a 'weirdo' in her latest Instagram story.

On this week's RAW, WWE celebrated the 20th anniversary of Randy Orton's debut. The segment was interrupted by The Visionary, eventually leading to an eight-man tag team match. The match in question saw Cody Rhodes, Ezekiel, and RK-Bro defeating Kevin Owens, Rollins, and The Usos.

While Seth Rollins was entering the ring to confront Orton and others during the celebration, he passed by Rhea Ripley, who was standing at ringside. The still was shared on Instagram and it caught Ripley's attention. She shared the same on her Instagram story and called Rollins a weirdo.

RAW Superstars during this week's opening segment

Seth Rollins is hell-bent on beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Backlash

At WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes made his big return to WWE and faced Seth Rollins in singles competition. The American Nightmare ended up defeating Rollins to make a massive impact upon his return.

Ever since then, The Visionary has been wanting to exact revenge on Rhodes for the loss. He recently reflected on his loss against Rhodes at The Show of Shows:

“I’ve got a lot of mixed emotions about Saturday. It certainly was a moment that will live in time and history of this industry, but I lost, and losing at WrestleMania is not fun. I have been on the losing end of some very important matches at WrestleMania, I’ve been on winning said of some things as well, and losing sucks, no matter how you slice it. The moment will live forever though, that’s how I have to remember it, the moment will live forever,” said Rollins. [H/T WrestleTalk]

At WrestleMania Backlash, the two top stars are set to face off in a rematch. It remains to be seen if Rollins manages to even the score with Rhodes.

As for Rhea Ripley, she recently turned heel on WWE RAW by attacking Liv Morgan. On the latest episode of the red brand, Ripley gave a backstage interview where she explained her heinous actions against Morgan.

To her surprise, Morgan came out of nowhere and attacked her, kicking off a brawl between the two former best friends.

