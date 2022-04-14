Top female star says her 9-year-old nephew hit a Stunner on her; thanks Stone Cold

Bayley recently sent out a hilarious tweet thanking Stone Cold Steve Austin over his WrestleMania 38 appearance.

For those unaware, the Hall of Famer made his one-off in-ring return at The Show of Shows this year. At WrestleMania Saturday, Austin wrestled Kevin Owens in an impromptu match at the main event. The No Holds Barred bout ended with The Rattlesnake hitting a Stunner on Owens to pick up the big win.

WWE Superstar Bayley has now shared an amusing story involving her nephew. She revealed that she recently went to pick up the 9-year-old from school. When the kid saw her, he ran towards her and went in for a Stunner, much to her surprise.

Bayley finished off the tweet by thanking Austin. Check it out below:

"I just walked to pick up my 9 yr old nephew from school. When he saw me, he ran to me with open arms and right as I thought he was going to hug me….he went in for a STUNNER. Thanks a lot @steveaustinBSR and @WrestleMania."

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE I just walked to pick up my 9 yr old nephew from school. When he saw me, he ran to me with open arms and right as I thought he was going to hug me….he went in for a STUNNER. Thanks a lot @steveaustinBSR and @WrestleMania I just walked to pick up my 9 yr old nephew from school. When he saw me, he ran to me with open arms and right as I thought he was going to hug me….he went in for a STUNNER. Thanks a lot @steveaustinBSR and @WrestleMania

Check out the results from the latest episode of NXT here.

Stone Cold wrestled his first match in 19 years at WrestleMania 38

Stone Cold Steve Austin was a special guest on the Kevin Owens Show on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. During the segment, the latter challenged the Hall of Famer to fight him right there and then. The latter accepted the challenge to a massive ovation from the fans in attendance.

The two stars brawled for almost 15 minutes, with the better part of the fight taking place outside the ring. The AT&T Stadium erupted when Austin pinned Owens to win the match. The veteran came out to the ring again on WrestleMania Sunday and hit Stunners on Theory, Vince McMahon, and Pat McAfee.

As for Bayley, she has been absent from WWE TV for about a year at this point. She was injured while training at the WWE Performance Center last July. Many of her fans had hoped that she would make a return on the road to WrestleMania 38, but that didn't happen. However, they are hopeful that The Role Model will come back to weekly programming very soon.

Did you enjoy Austin's big return to the squared circle at The Show of Shows? Sound off in the comments below.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Angana Roy