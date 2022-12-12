Austin Theory's recent picture with Michael Cole didn't sit well with former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

Bayley has been engaged in a light-hearted feud with Michael Cole for a long time now. She occasionally takes amusing jibes at the WWE veteran via her Twitter handle.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory recently posed for a selfie with Cole. The photo was shared with Bayley by a fan on Twitter. The Role Model noticed the photo and responded by stating that she's disappointed in Theory.

"Disappointed in you @_Theory1," she wrote.

How did fans react to Bayley's tweet aimed at Austin Theory?

Bayley's tweet addressed to Austin Theory received some hilarious responses from WWE fans. Check out some of those reactions below:

Bayley has previously spoken up about her 'feud' with Michael Cole. Here's what she had to say (in character):

"You ask him, alright? If you guys could understand even a little bit what it's like to wrestle inside of an empty area, putting our bodies on the line in front of zero people and all you can hear is Michael Cole's annoying, stupid voice saying, 'It's Boss time!' over and over again, it's gonna start lighting a fire inside of you. He doesn't seem to understand. He thinks I'm the annoying one. I've had to listen to his stupid voice for 20 years since I've been a fan and now in my ear in person."

As for Theory, he has had quite a successful rookie year on WWE's main roster. He was featured in a marquee match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, which he lost. He went on to win the United States title with a victory over Finn Balor.

Theory eventually lost the belt to Bobby Lashley at Money In The Bank 2022. At Survivor Series WarGames 2022, Theory defeated Lashley and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match to win the title back.

It remains to be seen what Austin Theory has to say in response to Bayley expressing her disappointment in him. What are your thoughts on Bayley's tweet?

