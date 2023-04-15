Top female star teases challenging for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

As per her latest story on Instagram, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley seems interested in feuding with Roman Reigns.

The Nightmare is currently on the best run of her career. She has done incredibly well as a member of The Judgment Day over the past year or so. She also defeated Charlotte Flair in a classic encounter for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39.

Ripley has previously taken jibes at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. She recently shared a couple of pictures from an Instagram post.

The post in question called for Ripley to challenge Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It included a bunch of photoshopped images of Ripley and Reigns as well.

Here's what Ripley shared in her story:

Ripley takes another shot at Reigns

Roman Reigns has yet to respond to Rhea Ripley's jibes

Reigns hasn't reacted to any of The Nightmare's shots so far. He is currently the biggest name in all of WWE. Reigns is close to completing 1000 days as the Universal Champion and has held the WWE Title for over a year.

Reigns seemingly hasn't noticed Rhea Ripley's jibes targeting him, as The Tribal Chief has yet to comment on them. It would be interesting if Reigns finally responds to Ripley on Twitter or Instagram.

Much like Ripley, Reigns was victorious at WrestleMania 39 as well. He took on Cody Rhodes in the main event of The Show of Shows. After an intense back-and-forth, The Tribal Chief defeated The American Nightmare and retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Ripley has previously competed in inter-gender competitions. Not long ago, she took on Akira Tozawa on an episode of WWE RAW and ended up picking up a massive win over him.

Would that be the case if Ripley comes face-to-face with Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

