Top female superstar addresses the WWE Universe; mocks Drew McIntyre for his loss at Extreme Rules

Following Karrion Kross' successful win at the Extreme Rules premium live event against Drew McIntyre, Scarlett Bordeaux sent out a message.

At Extreme Rules, Kross faced The Scottish Warrior in a Strap match. After several interruptions from Bordeaux, Karrion assaulted McIntyre, eventually defeating the latter.

Taking to Twitter, Scarlett sent out a message addressing the WWE Universe and mocking McIntyre's loss at the premium live event, as she wrote:

"If you put your hands on something I love, I’ll cut them off. #ExtremeRules2022 @realKILLERkross"

Check out Scarlett Bordeaux's tweet below:

Bill Apter spoke about Scarlett Bordeaux's involvement in Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre's match

Bill Apter recently spoke about Scarlett's involvement in the Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre Strap Match at Extreme Rules.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Apter mentioned that The Scottish Warrior and Kross' was no exception as it was the same as any other Strap Match. He also noted how Scarlett interfered several times during the match.

"Strap matches were commonplace back in the territorial glory days and they were always brutal. This one is no exception as they beat each other in the ring and even in the aisles of the arena. For much of the match Kross was not tied to the strap. Scarlett interfered a few times."

Bill then continued to state that the match between the two men lived up to the hype as it was unexpected in various ways.

He said:

"Finally, McIntyre was able to tie Kross' end of the strap onto him [this is where the match officially began]. At this point the advantage went back and forth for some time with Kross gaining the advantage and eventually whipping Drew with the leather strap. McIntyre made a comeback. They traded whipping each other over and over. Drew hit a Future Shock and was ready for the Claymore -- Scarlett ran in and sprayed a substance into Drew's eyes [pepper spray] and Kross pinned him! Another XTREME match that lived up to the hype."

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre's loss at Extreme Rules? Sound off in the comment section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes