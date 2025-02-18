Top female superstar sends a one-word message after Jacob Fatu's latest WWE loss

Jacob Fatu lost his Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match on WWE SmackDown last week. Meanwhile, Naomi qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber bout by defeating Chelsea Green.

Fatu was in action against Damian Priest and Braun Strowman. During the match's closing moments, Solo Sikoa tried helping his stablemate, but the former Tribal Chief's plan backfired. Priest emerged victorious and secured his place in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

On X/Twitter, Naomi sent a one-word message reacting to her and Fatu's respective matches.

"#FATU," wrote Naomi.

Check out Naomi's post below.

Bayley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss will compete in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Nia Jax has been highly impressed with Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu has been on a terrorizing run in WWE. He has yet to be pinned or submitted and has only suffered a few losses since signing with the company.

Speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, Nia Jax praised The Samoan Werewolf. She said:

"Anybody needs to be worried about him and one of the most talented human beings I've ever seen step into a ring. One of my favorite stories is when he was going through his troubles and he was watching the boys on TV and changing his life around, you know, look at him. Like he had the opportunity and he took it upon himself to get better. Look where he is now. He's probably at the top, almost to the top, actually. Like he's, I have nothing but great things to say about him. When I watch him, I'm always in awe of what he does."

Fatu made a huge statement in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match by eliminating four superstars. WWE has teased the possibility of a feud between him and Solo Sikoa on the Road To WrestleMania 41.

