WWE Superstar Candice LeRae recently revealed that she idolized the Macho Man Randy Savage in her youth.

During her formative years, Candice, like many others, found it hard to fit in with other children. An escapism from this was wrestling, a world that a young LeRae was instantly drawn to. One performer in particular that she gravitated towards was the Macho Man.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, the 37-year-old star said that her dream from a very young age was to be like the former WWE Champion.

"It was obvious you have to be one or the other and I was the unpopular like ‘i’m not gunna tell all these kids what I wanna be when I grow up, because I’ll get picked on for it’. But I was like ‘I wanna be Macho Man when I grow up’ so we’ll just keep that to myself." [5:12 - 5:27]

Candice LeRae recently made her return to WWE after leaving the company late last year to have a baby with fellow wrestler and fan favorite Johnny Gargano.

Former Women's Champion also was a fan of Randy Savage

Another female WWE star who was a big fan of the Hall of Famer growing up was Bayley, who has crafted much of her early persona and ring gear by studying her idol.

During a recent interview with Casual Conversations, Bayley stated why The Macho Man was her favorite WWE Superstar when she first started watching the business.

"He was the first person that drew me to wrestling. It was the way he looked, the way he carried himself, and his charisma. I literally just saw him walk down the aisle in one of his outfits and I was like 'oooh what is that?' Nothing in wrestling until that point caught my eye like Macho Man did." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Given his infectious personality and dazzling moveset, it is no surprise that so many of today's WWE stars grew up as huge Randy Savage fans.

