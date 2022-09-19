"The way he carried himself" - WWE RAW star explains how "Macho Man" Randy Savage drew her to wrestling

Bayley recently shared why she is a big fan of WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

The Role Model made her return at SummerSlam alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The group is now known as Damage CTRL, and they've already made a significant impact on the women's division.

Kai and SKY captured the WWE Women's Tag Team titles on this past week's edition of RAW. Bayley is currently the only member of Damage CTRL without a title, but appears to be in line for a match against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

The Role Model was recently interviewed on The Wrestling Classic's Casual Conversations and discussed why she was a fan of "Macho Man" Randy Savage growing up.

"He was the first person that drew me to wrestling. It was the way he looked, the way he carried himself, and his charisma. I literally just saw him walk down the aisle in one of his outfits and I was like 'oooh what is that?' Nothing in wrestling until that point caught my eye like Macho Man did." [13:49 - 14:06]

Bayley spotted with former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company in May and left the Women's Tag Team Championships on former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' desk. Banks and Naomi have not been on WWE TV since the walkout but have made several appearances outside the company.

The former champions walked down the runway during New York Fashion week and The Role Model was in attendance to support them. Naomi took to Twitter to thank Bayley for being there for the event.

"Your friendship has never wavered that means everything to me love you DING DONG thank you for being here for us 🥲 @itsBayleyWWE (just know you can still get swung on tho 😂) @SashaBanksWWE #NYFW"

Bayley defeated Aliyah in a singles match on the August 22nd edition of RAW. It was her first televised match since returning from a torn ACL suffered last year ahead of Money in the Bank. The 33-year-old pinned Aliyah's tag partner, Raquel Rodriguez, on Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Damage CTRL attacked after the match but an unlikely superstar rushed to the ring to save Raquel. Bayley is also involved in a feud with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and it will be interesting to see if she gets a title shot at Extreme Rules next month.

