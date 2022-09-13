5 teams who could challenge new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defended their titles against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

The bout was a rematch of a bout two weeks ago when the teams faced off in the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. The duo of Raquel and Aliyah picked up a shocking win when the latter got a quick pin on Dakota Kai.

Unfortunately, the end of the bout was mired in controversy because Dakota was not the legal contender. Damage CTRL was offered a rematch which took place on the latest edition of RAW. After a hard-fought bout, Kai and SKY defeated the champions to claim the tag titles.

Now that Damage CTRL has the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in their possession, female superstars will be lining up for a chance to win the gold.

Below are five teams who could challenge the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL.

#5. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. could become a babyface duo on the main roster

Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop have had mixed success as a tag team. The two have teamed up dating back to their time on Scotland's independent wrestling scene, but it wasn't until earlier this year that they united in WWE.

While the pair almost exclusively lost most of their tag team bouts, things have been looking up lately. The duo picked up a win on Main Event just a few weeks ago, and more importantly, they defeated Toxic Attraction on NXT.

Doudrop and Nikki make for a fun team who could be great opponents for SKY and Kai. They'd need to be babyfaces for the bout to work, but the two showed they could pull off being a babyface tag team on NXT last week. Damage CTRL defending against Doudrop and A.S.H. makes a lot of sense.

#4. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez could get a rematch

On WWE RAW, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. Boujee and the Beast won the titles two weeks prior in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament featured many top stars. Aliyah and Raquel defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the opening round before the pair beat Natalya and Sonya Deville in the semifinals. They picked up the win over Damage CTRL in the finals, but the finish was disputed, as noted earlier.

With both duos trading wins back and forth, a rubber match makes sense. Aliyah and Raquel getting a chance to reclaim the titles they just lost is an apparent angle and one that could lead to an important match on TV or at Extreme Rules.

#3. Sasha Banks and Naomi could return to WWE programming

Naomi and Sasha Banks

It has been months since Sasha Banks and Naomi shockingly walked out during WWE RAW. The two stars were seemingly dissatisfied and went home, vacating their titles in the process.

There has been constant speculation over the two potentially returning. With Triple H in charge, the odds of the duo returning seem far better than if Vince McMahon was still the head of the company.

If The Boss & Glow return to WWE programming, a feud between them and Damage CTRL makes a lot of sense. Sasha and Naomi never officially lost the titles, and they are beloved babyfaces. They'd make for great opponents for the heels Kai and SKY.

#2. Alexa Bliss and Asuka could continue their rivalry with Damage CTRL

Alexa Bliss and Asuka

Alexa Bliss and Asuka have been major thorns in the side of Damage CTRL. The Bayley-led faction debuted at SummerSlam and immediately targeted Bianca Belair.

Asuka and Alexa came to Bianca's aid to even the odds and avoid a three-on-one situation. Since then, the two trios have been at each other's throats. While Damage CTRL defeated Bliss, Asuka, and Belair at Clash at the Castle, WWE RAW proved their rivalry isn't yet over when all six women brawled this week.

With the rivalry not yet over between the six women, it would be logical for Asuka and Alexa Bliss to become the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Titles. While they lost to Damage CTRL in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament and at Clash at the Castle, they can still be a credible threat.

#1. Toxic Attraction could join the main roster to challenge the champions

Toxic Attraction

Mandy Rose put the faction together in NXT in 2021. Since then, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne have captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice, and Mandy Rose has been the NXT Women's Champion for nearly a full year.

Dolin and Jayne have recently made a handful of appearances on SmackDown. While the two haven't been officially called up to the main roster yet, that seems likely to happen in the near future.

If the duo comes with Mandy, a six-woman feud with Damage CTRL makes sense. Bayley could potentially become the RAW Women's Champion in the near future, giving Mandy Rose reason to target her.

If Rose doesn't join Dolin and Jayne on the main roster, the duo could still challenge Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

As long as credible teams challenge Damage CTRL, the women's tag team division will only become more prestigious and popular.

Who will challenge the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY next? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

