Top Female WWE Superstar says Dolph Ziggler will win the Royal Rumble 2021 (Exclusive)

Natalya sat down for an interview with SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta ahead of WWE's Superstar Spectacle event, scheduled to air on India's Republic Day.

During the interview, Natalya was asked about who she thinks would win the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 match. The former SmackDown Women's Champion surprisingly named Dolph Ziggler and Cesaro as her picks to win the men's Royal Rumble contest.

'I would say, my choice for who is going to win the Rumble would be between Dolph Ziggler and Cesaro."

He goes out there and leaves it all in the ring: Natalya praises Dolph Ziggler's work in WWE

Natalya went on to praise Dolph Ziggler by calling him one of the greatest WWE Superstars that has been in the company. According to Natalya, Dolph Ziggler never slacked off and always put his heart and soul into every match.

"I think Dolph Ziggler is one of the greatest WWE Superstars that has ever been in our company. I watch every performance that he has, and Dolph is a friend of mine, but I'm speaking from my heart, like, I'm friends with pretty much everybody at work (laughs), to an extent, but when I watch Dolph perform, every single match, he pours his heart into. He never phones it in."

Dolph Ziggler and Natalya.

The Showoff reminded Natalya of many legendary WWE Superstars, notably Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. Natalya added that while Ziggler had elements of several performers from the past, the Showoff was still modern in his approach and very relatable.

"He goes out there and leaves it all in the ring, and he really is somebody that reminds me of; he reminds me a lot of my favorites from the past. He has an element of Bret Hart to him. He has an element of Shawn Michaels to him. He has an element of like a beloved old-time wrestler from our past, and he has so many of those great qualities, but he is also so modern. He is really relatable. He is hip. He is awesome. He is awesome in the ring. He is really, really good. So, I would say Dolph Ziggler is one of the people I would expect to win the men's, Royal Rumble."

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India's Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

