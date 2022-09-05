"Mandy has impressed me with her growth" - Top female WWE Superstar sends a message to Mandy Rose after her historic win

WWE star Natalya sent a message to Mandy Rose, Blair Davenport, and Meiko Satomura following their Triple Threat match at NXT World Collides.

At NXT Worlds Collide, Rose pinned Davenport to clinch the win. She did so after delivering the Kissed by the Rose on both women. As a result, she unified the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships. Rose will now be continuing her reign of 300+ days as champion.

Following Rose's historic victory, Nattie sent a message to all three women involved in the match, praising all three.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion mentioned that she was intrigued by Davenport. She also praised Rose and said that the latter has impressed her with her growth.

Speaking of Satomura, Natalya said the former NXT UK Women's Champion keeps getting better every day.

"I’m very intrigued by Blair. Mandy has impressed me with her growth. She’s really seized how very special @WWENXT is and has been an awesome champ. Meiko is such a legend. She just keeps getting better. #WomensWrestlingRocks," wrote Nattie.

Check out Natalya's tweet below:

Both Rose and Satomura have been champions for around 700+ days, combined, whereas Davenport was the #1 contender for the NXT UK Women's Championship.

Rhea Ripley sent a message to Mandy Rose after her victory

Much like Natalya, Rhea Ripley also sent a message to the reigning NXT and NXT UK Women's Champion, Mandy Rose, following her victory at World Collides.

Prior to becoming a part of the red brand, The Eradicator was also an NXT Women's Champion and held the NXT UK Championship as well. Following Mandy's win, Ripley took to Twitter to send the former a four-word message.

She wrote:

"Welcome to the club @WWE_MandyRose #NXTWorldsCollide."

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

How long do you think Mandy Rose will reign in the women's division of NXT? Sound off in the comment section below.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier