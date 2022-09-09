Top female WWE Superstar teases challenging Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Liv Morgan is currently enjoying her first title run in WWE as the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. However, she could be challenged next by a top WWE Superstar in the form of Sonya Deville.

Deville recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a photo of herself confronting Morgan from an episode of SmackDown. Interestingly enough, she captioned the photo by writing, "Manifest".

In doing so, the 28-year-old might have hinted at the possibility of her challenging for the Morgan's title at some point down the line.

Check out Sonya Deville's Instagram post:

In recent months, Morgan has feuded with former UFC fighters Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. She could potentially engage in a feud with another former MMA fighter, courtesy of a feud with Deville.

Dutch Mantell recently praised Liv Morgan for her change in attitude

Dutch Mantell recently praised Liv Morgan for a slight change in her attitude. Ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Morgan showed intensity after coming face-to-face with Baszler.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that he was impressed by Morgan for a backstage segment on SmackDown before Clash at the Castle.

The WWE veteran said:

"It was a big change from her because before, she was living the dream. She's accomplished it and she's crying. But now she's toughened up, has a little bit of still edge to her. She stood right in Baszler's face and said, 'Bring it on!' You didn't need contact there. Just leave them like they are and pull them apart. It doesn't hurt anyone. And I think Liv Morgan kinda upped her work tonight."

Morgan was successful in her attempt to retain the SmackDown Women's Title in Cardiff. She initially won the belt by dethroning Ronda Rousey and later defeated her at SummerSlam in a controversial manner.

It remains to be seen if WWE plans a potential Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville feud or if the company has something else in mind for the champion.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier