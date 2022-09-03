"It was a big change" – Wrestling veteran opens up on why Liv Morgan looked different on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell was impressed with Liv Morgan embracing a no-nonsense, edgier attitude this week on SmackDown.

The SmackDown Women's Champion squared off with her challenger in a backstage segment. Shayna Baszler threatened that she would tear apart Liv's arms at Clash at the Castle. The champ wasn't flustered and responded that she would break Baszler's arm instead.

On the post-show review, Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that he liked the spark of intensity in the champ. The veteran pointed out that Liv Morgan meant business during the backstage segment and didn't get intimidated by Baszler's MMA background.

"It was a big change from her because before, she was living the dream. She's accomplished it and she's crying. But now she's toughened up, has a little bit of still edge to her. She stood right in Baszler's face and said, 'Bring it on!' You didn't need contact there. Just leave them like they are and pull them apart. It doesn't hurt anyone. And I think Liv Morgan kinda upped her work tonight." (From 41:01 - 41:30)

Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler's feud has spilled into social media

The bad blood between Liv and Shayna has raged on for weeks now. The two women have been at each other's throats ever since their bout was made official for Clash at the Castle.

This week, Baszler fired shots at Liv after she posted a video of herself roaming the streets of Cardiff, Wales.

"I mean, at least PRETEND you've worn the uniform before" Baszler tweeted

The Champion also subtly made it clear that she had no intentions of giving up her title at the stadium event.

"I don't play when it comes to my championship. I will stare into your soul so you know I'm dead**s serious." Morgan said.

The show also featured a segment involving former Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and WWE General Manager Adam Pearce. Rousey eventually locked Adam in an armbar after a heated exchange of words.

The blue brand's Women's Championship picture has fans on the edge of their seats as Liv Morgan defends her title against Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at the Castle.

The stakes are set for their epic encounter at Clash at the Castle. Who do you think will prevail at Clash at the Castle? Sound off in the comments below.

