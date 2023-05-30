Top heel faction confronts Seth Rollins on his first RAW as World Heavyweight Champion

Seth Rollins entered his first Monday night as the World Heavyweight Champion of the new lineage. Not only did AJ Styles from SmackDown come out to congratulate him, but the duo would go on to be confronted by a top heel faction.

It shouldn't surprise you that the faction to do so was none other than Judgment Day. They've made a habit of interfering with top titleholders, and the four of them came out to confront the new World Heavyweight Champion.

They added that with the Bloodline falling apart, The Judgment Day will take over WWE. They warned Seth Rollins that one of them will dethrone him, leaving the possibility open to any of them - and that included Dominik Mysterio.

During the verbal back-and-forth, they pointed out that they defeated the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn – something even Roman Reigns couldn't do. Dominik Mysterio also pointed out that he has a win over AJ Styles – which he technically does, albeit a controversial victory.

Either way, the confrontation was all done to set up the main event of RAW - a tag team match featuring Seth Rollins and AJ Styles against two members of The Judgment Day. Adam Pearce was later spotted backstage making the match official.

Poll : 0 votes