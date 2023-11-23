Top Hollywood star awkwardly reacts when told that Roman Reigns has been champion for more than three years

A massive Hollywood star has reacted to Roman Reigns being WWE's top champion for three years.

Adam Sandler is a veteran who has mostly worked as a comedic leading actor. The five-time Primetime Emmy Award-winner is a lifelong WWE fan. Many aren't aware that Sandler attended WrestleMania 21 in 2005 and cheered for Hulk Hogan moments after he disposed of Muhammad Hassan and Daivari.

In a new clip by Chris Van Vliet on his YouTube channel, Adam Sandler is told that Roman Reigns has been the WWE's top champion for three years.

Here's Sandler's reaction:

Roman Reigns won the Universal title at WWE Payback 2020

At Payback 2020, Reigns pinned Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship.

Fast forward to now, he has surpassed 1100 days as the Universal Champion. He has also completed over a year as the WWE Champion. Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on the SmackDown brand.

As for Adam Sandler, he has spoken up about his love for wrestling in several interviews in the past. Here's what he said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet earlier this year:

"I knew my wrestling better when I was a kid...When I was young, Manchester, New Hampshire, my father said, 'I got tickets' for me and my brother. We went and saw wrestling. Andre the Giant fought Fuji and Tanaka and I was there live as a kid and we were going crazy. Live! That was big." [H/T SEScoops]

It would be interesting to hear Reigns' thoughts on Sandler's reaction to learning that he has been the top champion for over three years.

Reigns recently put down LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023 to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Reigns recently put down LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023 to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title.