Roman Reigns reportedly refusing massive WWE creative change

As per a recent report, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman don't want The Tribal Chief character to turn babyface.

Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and is the biggest superstar in all of WWE today. He has previously hinted that he holds major creative pull about his character right now.

As per Ringside News' latest report, the champion "refuses" to have The Tribal Chief persona turn into a babyface. Paul Heyman, Reigns' Special Counsel, apparently shares similar sentiments regarding his character.

To add to that, here's what a member of WWE's creative team reportedly had to say about Reigns and Heyman's conversation with the team:

"They both are always telling writers 'the character is the champion, the top attraction, the WrestleMania main event, the one who everyone relies on.' They always use the word “burden” as in “the burden the top attraction feels at all times.” [H/T RSN]

Roman Reigns has been a heel for over two years now

For a long time, WWE refused to turn Roman Reigns heel, resulting in fans getting tired of his character.

However, the promotion finally allowed him to embrace his dark side at SummerSlam 2020. He won the Universal Championship a week later and still holds the prestigious belt.

Here's what Reigns had to say about what led to him turning heel:

"So, it was one of those things where it was like, 'Man, I want to do this because I know I can tap into a different level of character work. I know I can create so many more layers as a performer if they allow me to do this' but the numbers just wouldn’t let me. When the opportunity came I jumped on it. It was kind of a team discussion. Obviously, you gotta have the big man involved and gotta have the blessing from him. But, it just all seemed to work out with perfect timing."

Changing his gimmick has done wonders for Reigns' career. He is doing some of the best work as a mega heel at the moment and is a major merch mover as well.

As a heel and the top champion, Reigns is consistently getting featured in WWE's top angles, and it looks like he will keep his spot for a long time to come.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns turn babyface sometime in the future? Sound off in the comments below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy