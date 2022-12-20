Top male WWE Superstar wants to face current female star after Rhea Ripley challenges Akira Tozawa on RAW

After Rhea Ripley challenged Akira Tozawa on last night's RAW, Xavier Woods is hopeful that he will get to face Mia Yim in the near future.

Before Mia Yim was let go by WWE last year, The New Day's Xavier Woods engaged in a hilarious Twitter war with her. Woods made it clear back then that he wanted a match with Yim. Even after getting released, Yim was hopeful that she would get to wrestle Woods somewhere down the line.

On last night's WWE RAW, The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley took on Akira Tozawa in a singles match. In the end, Ripley defeated Tozawa with a Riptide. Shortly after, Xavier Woods tweeted asking if he would finally get his match with Mia Yim (fka RECKONING).

"Hold on. Wait. So do I finally get to finish out the series against #Retribution?!?!? DO I FINALLY GET TO FACE RECKONING?!?"

How did Twitter react to Woods' response to Rhea Ripley challenging Akira Tozawa?

Much like Xavier Woods' tweet, fans showered him with a bunch of amusing responses. Check out some of the reactions below:

Jose Gonzalez @JoseOnTheAir @AustinCreedWins Now sir, you know GOOD and well that she who shall not be named is not in WWE. However, a certain former UUDD Champion... That's fair game! @AustinCreedWins Now sir, you know GOOD and well that she who shall not be named is not in WWE. However, a certain former UUDD Champion... That's fair game!

Ċєʟʟ Ṃȏṅṭʏ @BrothaMonty like “hello hello, where’s Reckoning at? I don’t see her!” Lmfao @AustinCreedWins Bro your facial expressionslike “hello hello, where’s Reckoning at? I don’t see her!” Lmfao @AustinCreedWins Bro your facial expressions😂😭 like “hello hello, where’s Reckoning at? I don’t see her!” Lmfao

Trevor @RealTrevStorm @AustinCreedWins You gotta find out what happened to Reckoning first, maybe @MiaYim knows something? @AustinCreedWins You gotta find out what happened to Reckoning first, maybe @MiaYim knows something?

Mia Yim recently made her return, shortly after Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE. Triple H brought back several top names McMahon had previously released, and Yim was one of them. She credited The Game for her surprise return to the company:

"I have a lot of respect for him and when I found out that he took over, he was bringing all my friends back and it was the right time, right place. Working under him in NXT, it was fun. It's so easy to talk to him. It was an easy decision for me to come back with him in charge, for sure," she said. (H/T Fightful)

Yim has since joined The O.C. as an answer to The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley. Only time will tell if Xavier Woods gets to have his match with Yim on WWE TV.

Did you enjoy Rhea Ripley vs Akira Tozawa? Sound off!

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes