Top name claims he's one good match away from the WWE Hall of Fame

The celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame currently has 13 members. Heels star and actor Stephen Amell thinks he's inching closer to becoming a member of the prestigious group of celebrities in wrestling.

MLB legend Pete Rose, the all-time hits leader, was the first celebrity to get inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004. William Perry was next two years later, followed by Bob Uecker in 2010.

Drew Carey was the first non-sports personality to join the celebrity when he was inducted by Kane as part of the 2011 class. Mike Tyson, Donald Trump, Mr. T, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Snoop Dogg all entered the Hall of Fame in consecutive years from 2012 to 2016.

In an interview with Graham Matthews for WrestleRant, Stephen Amell discussed the possibility of him getting into the WWE Hall of Fame. Amell was open to having a WrestleMania match and thought that he was probably one good match away from earning his place among the legends in sports entertainment history.

"I feel like for that wing of the WWE Hall of Fame, I'm like one good match away, and a Mania match counts as like ten matches, so we'll see," Amell said. "It's the Snoop Dogg/Arnold Schwarzenegger wing of the Hall of Fame. We used to call it the Donald Trump wing of the Hall of Fame, but we don't [do that] so much anymore." [H/T Fightful]

Other celebrities in the WWE Hall of Fame include Kid Rock, William Shatner, Ozzy Osbourne, and Andy Kaufman.

Stephen Amell's WWE career

Stephen Amell grew up as a fan of wrestling, and he was able to fulfill his dream in 2015 when he got involved in a feud with Stardust, also known as Cody Rhodes. Amell teamed up with Neville (PAC in AEW) to take on Stardust and King Barrett at that year's SummerSlam.

Amell put on a great show as they got the win over Stardust and Barrett. He looked good taking bumps and even performed a high-risk move from the top rope to the floor outside. He might have paved the way for other celebrities, such as Logan Paul and Bad Bunny to seriously train and take bumps in the ring.

With Paul and Bunny having WrestleMania matches under their belts, Amell will look to add one to his resume.

Do you think Stephen Amell is one good match away from being a WWE Hall of Famer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

